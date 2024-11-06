News & Insights

Stocks

Indel B S.p.A. Plans Key Shareholders’ Meeting

November 06, 2024 — 12:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Indel B S.p.A. (IT:INDB) has released an update.

Indel B S.p.A., a leader in mobile refrigeration and air conditioning systems, has scheduled a shareholders’ meeting for December 9, 2024, to discuss key agenda items including the appointment of an auditing company for sustainability compliance and amendments to the Articles of Association. This meeting will be held remotely, reflecting the company’s commitment to governance and transparency.

For further insights into IT:INDB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.