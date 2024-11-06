Indel B S.p.A. Plans Key Shareholders’ Meeting

Indel B S.p.A. (IT:INDB) has released an update.

Indel B S.p.A., a leader in mobile refrigeration and air conditioning systems, has scheduled a shareholders’ meeting for December 9, 2024, to discuss key agenda items including the appointment of an auditing company for sustainability compliance and amendments to the Articles of Association. This meeting will be held remotely, reflecting the company’s commitment to governance and transparency.

