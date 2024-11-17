Incitec Pivot Limited Highlights 2024 Sustainability Achievements

Incitec Pivot Limited (AU:IPL) has released an update.

Incitec Pivot Limited has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, showcasing the company’s long-term commitment to integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices into its business strategy. For the eleventh consecutive year, IPL remains a member of the FTSE4Good Index, reflecting its adherence to stringent ESG criteria. The report highlights IPL’s proactive measures to manage ESG risks and opportunities globally, maintaining transparency and benchmarking performance against industry peers.

