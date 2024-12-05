IncentiaPay Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

IncentiaPay Ltd. (AU:INP) has released an update.
IncentiaPay Ltd. announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Dean Palmer, who acquired over 43 million shares through trustee arrangements and as compensation for additional services. The acquisitions were made at a low price per share, reflecting strategic moves within the company. This development may interest investors who follow director shareholding changes as indicators of company confidence.
