News & Insights

Stocks

IncentiaPay Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

December 05, 2024 — 12:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IncentiaPay Ltd. (AU:INP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

IncentiaPay Ltd. announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Dean Palmer, who acquired over 43 million shares through trustee arrangements and as compensation for additional services. The acquisitions were made at a low price per share, reflecting strategic moves within the company. This development may interest investors who follow director shareholding changes as indicators of company confidence.

For further insights into AU:INP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.