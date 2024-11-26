Inca Minerals’ Options Set to Expire Amid Low Share Price

Inca Minerals Limited (AU:ICG) has released an update.
Inca Minerals Limited has announced that over 72 million of its quoted options, trading under ASX Code ICGOD, are set to expire on December 31, 2024, with an exercise price of $0.025. The options are currently ‘out of the money,’ given that the company’s share price was $0.007 as of November 26, 2024. As a result, the company won’t be sending personalized notices to option holders unless the share price exceeds the exercise price before the expiry date.
