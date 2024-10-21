Inari Medical’s Artix 2.0 receives FDA approval, says BofA

BofA notes that the FDA posted this morning the approval of Artix 2.0 to the 510k database and the firm confirmed the approval with Inari Medical (NARI). This timing is in line with expectations as Inari Medical’s planned to re-enter limited market release in Q4 and as of early September was in the final parts of the FDA process, notes the firm, which adds that the company will share more on the approval and launch on its upcoming Q3 call next week. BofA has a Buy rating and $68 price target on Inari shares.

