Imunon to present Phase 2 data of IMNN-001

IMUNON (IMNN) announced the acceptance of a late-breaking presentation featuring new clinical data from the Phase 2 OVATION 2 Study of IMNN-001, its investigational therapy for the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, SITC, 39th Annual Meeting, being held November 6-10, 2024, in Houston, Texas and virtually. The company also announced plans to hold an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA, in person to discuss the design for a Phase 3 pivotal study of IMNN-001 in advanced ovarian cancer, with the trial expected to start in the first quarter of 2025.

