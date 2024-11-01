News & Insights

Imperial Oil reports Q3 EPS C$2.33 vs. C$2.76 last year

Reports Q3 revenue C$13.26B vs. C$13.92B last year. “Imperial achieved another strong quarter of operating performance across our integrated business,” said Brad Corson, chairman, president, and chief executive officer. “Operating results were driven by the strongest third- quarter upstream production in over 30 years and continued improvement in upstream unit cash costs1, as well as achieving strong downstream utilization while safely executing significant planned turnaround activities at our Nanticoke and Strathcona refineries.”

