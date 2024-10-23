Imperial Metals Sees Mixed Q3 Production Results

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) has released an update.

Imperial Metals reported a slight increase in copper production and a slight decrease in gold output for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to the previous quarter. The Mount Polley mine showed a significant rise in copper production year-over-year, despite a drop in gold output. Meanwhile, the company’s share in Red Chris mine production contributed significantly to overall results.

