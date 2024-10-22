Impax Asset Management Maintains Key Fund Amid Changes

Impax Asset Management (GB:IPX) has released an update.

Impax Asset Management Group plc has announced that St. James’s Place Unit Trust Group Limited will terminate its mandate with Impax for managing part of the Global Quality Unit Trust, which accounts for £774 million in assets. Despite this change, Impax will continue to manage the larger Sustainable & Responsible Equity Fund for St. James’s Place, which has been positively evaluated in a recent report. The revenue impact of the termination on Impax is expected to be minimal.

