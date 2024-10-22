News & Insights

Stocks

Impax Asset Management Maintains Key Fund Amid Changes

October 22, 2024 — 04:32 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Impax Asset Management (GB:IPX) has released an update.

Impax Asset Management Group plc has announced that St. James’s Place Unit Trust Group Limited will terminate its mandate with Impax for managing part of the Global Quality Unit Trust, which accounts for £774 million in assets. Despite this change, Impax will continue to manage the larger Sustainable & Responsible Equity Fund for St. James’s Place, which has been positively evaluated in a recent report. The revenue impact of the termination on Impax is expected to be minimal.

For further insights into GB:IPX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.