Immutep Ltd Advances Efti in Cancer Treatment Trials

November 21, 2024 — 04:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Immutep Ltd (AU:IMM) has released an update.

Immutep Ltd has made significant strides in its clinical and regulatory efforts, positioning its lead candidate eftilagimod alpha (efti) for potential market approvals in Europe and the US. Notable advancements include a pivotal Phase III trial collaboration with Merck & Co for non-small cell lung cancer treatment and promising results from various trials in other cancer types. These developments highlight efti’s potential to enhance therapeutic outcomes across multiple oncology indications.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

