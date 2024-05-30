News & Insights

Immuron Limited Announces Board Reshuffle

Immuron Limited (AU:IMC) has released an update.

Immuron Limited, an Australian biopharmaceutical company, announces the resignation of Dr. Roger Aston as Non-Executive Director, acknowledging his 12-year contribution to the company’s success. Additionally, Dr. Jeannie Joughin is welcomed as his successor, bringing her extensive experience to support Immuron’s clinical and commercial programs. The company is poised for growth with ongoing partnerships, including one with the US Military, and innovative product development in gut health and disease prevention.

