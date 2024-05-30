Immuron Limited Announces Board Reshuffle

Immuron Limited (AU:IMC) has released an update.

Immuron Limited, an Australian biopharmaceutical company, announces the resignation of Dr. Roger Aston as Non-Executive Director, acknowledging his 12-year contribution to the company’s success. Additionally, Dr. Jeannie Joughin is welcomed as his successor, bringing her extensive experience to support Immuron’s clinical and commercial programs. The company is poised for growth with ongoing partnerships, including one with the US Military, and innovative product development in gut health and disease prevention.

For further insights into AU:IMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.