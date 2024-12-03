News & Insights

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to Announce Q1 Financial Results

December 03, 2024 — 08:57 am EST

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) has released an update.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., a leader in AI-driven biotherapeutics, is set to release its first-quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results on December 10, 2024. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results and provide business highlights, offering investors an opportunity to engage with management. This event could provide insights into the company’s financial health and future prospects, attracting attention from those interested in the biotechnology sector.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

