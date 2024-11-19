ImmuCell Q3 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Sales Grow Amid Margin Challenges

Shares of ImmuCell Corporation ICCC have lost 3% since the company reported earnings for the third quarter of 2024. Notably, the S&P 500 index declined 2% in the same period. Over the past month, ICCC stock has seen a 0.3% decline against the S&P 500's 0.7% rise, highlighting relatively underwhelming performance amid broader market strength.

Q3 Sales & Earnings Performance

The company reported third-quarter 2024 earnings per diluted share of 9 cents, down from 12 cents in the prior-year quarter.

ImmuCell's product sales for the third quarter of 2024 increased 11% to $6 million from $5.4 million in the year-ago quarter. This growth reflects robust customer demand for the company’s First Defense product line, particularly its expanded Tri-Shield offering.

Other Key Business Metrics

ImmuCell faced continued challenges with production costs. The cost of goods sold increased to $4.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 from $4.1 million a year earlier, led by inflationary pressures on labor and raw materials. However, contamination events, which significantly affected the company's previous quarters, have not recurred since April 2024. This operational improvement has allowed the company to focus on optimizing production yields.

ICCC's gross margin improved to 26% for the third quarter from 23% in the prior-year quarter, which is concerning.

EBITDA was $119,000 in third-quarter 2024, which turned around from the negative $95,000 recorded in third-quarter 2023.

Management Commentary

Management highlighted robust customer demand for First Defense as a key driver of sales growth. CEO Michael Brigham stated that the remediation of contamination issues and investments in capacity expansion have positioned the company to stabilize output at higher levels. However, ImmuCell acknowledged the ongoing need to improve the gross margin to achieve its long-term target of 35-40%.

On the development side, the company has been committed to securing FDA approval for its Re-Tain product, which has faced delays due to regulatory hurdles at a contract manufacturer. ImmuCell expressed optimism about a potential expedited review process for its pending submission.

Factors Influencing Results

Despite sales growth, profitability was hindered by high production costs and increased depreciation from expanded facilities. The company noted that its newer Tri-Shield product line is more resource-intensive to manufacture, impacting margins. Inflationary pressures have also been creating headwinds across its operations.

Other Developments

ImmuCell's at-the-market equity offering contributed significantly to its liquidity, increasing cash reserves to $3.8 million as of Sept. 30, 2024, from $979,000 at the end of 2023.

ICCC demonstrated solid sales momentum and improved operational metrics in third-quarter 2024, yet it continues to face profitability challenges. Management’s focus on operational improvements and product approvals will be the key factors for investors to monitor the stock in the coming quarters.

