ImExHS Limited Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Q3

ImExHS Limited reported a robust 27% increase in Q3 FY24 revenue, reaching $6.6 million, driven by significant enterprise contract renewals and expansions in Colombia. The company also achieved a notable milestone with its enterprise software now implemented at 521 installations globally, reflecting a 10% growth. With a promising outlook in its radiology solutions and AI-driven technology, ImExHS is poised to strengthen its leadership in the medical imaging software industry.

