News & Insights

Stocks

ImExHS Limited Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Q3

October 29, 2024 — 10:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ImExHS Limited (AU:IME) has released an update.

ImExHS Limited reported a robust 27% increase in Q3 FY24 revenue, reaching $6.6 million, driven by significant enterprise contract renewals and expansions in Colombia. The company also achieved a notable milestone with its enterprise software now implemented at 521 installations globally, reflecting a 10% growth. With a promising outlook in its radiology solutions and AI-driven technology, ImExHS is poised to strengthen its leadership in the medical imaging software industry.

For further insights into AU:IME stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.