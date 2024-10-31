News & Insights

IMC Exploration Group Expands with Armenian Gold Mine Acquisition

October 31, 2024 — 08:13 am EDT

IMC Exploration Group Plc (GB:IMC) has released an update.

IMC Exploration Group Plc has completed a significant acquisition, transforming from a minerals exploration company to a mining company with the purchase of the Karaberd Gold Mine in Armenia. This move is set to expand their operations geographically and includes plans for a new metals extraction facility. Additionally, IMC continues to make strides in its Irish projects, focusing on gold and copper exploration with promising results, while engaging in initiatives to remediate former mining sites in alignment with EU environmental goals.

