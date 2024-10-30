News & Insights

IMAX Corporation Reports Strong Q3 Financial Results

October 30, 2024 — 06:11 pm EDT

IMAX (IMAX) has released an update.

IMAX Corporation has reported impressive financial results for the third quarter of 2024, with significant growth in net income and system installations worldwide. The company is well-positioned for future success, anticipating a record-breaking year in 2025 with a strong lineup of films and a growing global presence.

