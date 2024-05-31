Imagion Biosystems AGM: Resolutions Passed Successfully

Imagion Biosystems Ltd. (AU:IBX) has released an update.

Imagion Biosystems Ltd. has disclosed the outcomes of their recent Annual General Meeting held on May 31, 2024, announcing that all proposed resolutions were carried, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of directors Mr. Mark Van Asten and Mr. Michael Harsh. The details provided by the company secretary, Melanie Leydin, summarize the voting results with proxies accounted for, indicating shareholder participation and decision-making.

