Image Resources NL Advances Atlas Project with Key Funding

October 29, 2024 — 01:58 am EDT

Image Resources NL (AU:IMA) has released an update.

Image Resources NL has accelerated construction at its Atlas Project after securing necessary approvals, with significant progress including the completion of an accommodations camp and dismantling of a wet concentration plant for relocation. The company secured a $20 million prepayment facility to support the project, ending the quarter with a strong cash position of $29.7 million. This positions Image Resources well for its ambitious production and sales targets in early 2025.

