I’m a Realtor: 5 Cities Retirees Are Moving To in 2025

If you’re thinking about relocating to retire, you’re not alone. According to a 2024 National Association of Realtors survey, nearly 25% of homebuyers over 55 are packing up and looking for a new spot to enjoy their golden years.

Retirees are searching for “affordability, quality of life, and tax perks,” Yawar Charlie, director of estates at Christie’s International Real Estate of Southern California, told GOBankingRates.

While there are plenty of reasons to downsize and move for retirement, Charlie said one of the leading choices is a change of scenery.

“As a realtor who’s helped countless clients find their dream homes, I know that for many, retirement is the ultimate chapter where location really matters,” he noted.

Here are the top five cities retirees are flocking to, per Charlie, and why they’re worth the move.

Allentown, Pennsylvania

Known for its rich historical roots, love of sports, Philly cheesesteaks, and, of course, the timeless “Rocky” film series, Pennsylvania is deeply embedded in American culture. Now, it’s becoming a popular choice for retirement.

“Pennsylvania might not be the first place that comes to mind for retirees, but Allentown is turning heads,” according to Charlie. “Thanks to a revitalized downtown and Pennsylvania’s policy of not taxing retirement income, it’s a practical and attractive option.

“The city has big-city perks with small-town prices, which is a combo that’s hard to beat. Retire here, and you’ll have more in your pocket for those Eagles tickets — or maybe just a nice weekend in the Poconos.”

Charleston, West Virginia

Situated on the Kanawha River, Charleston has an alluring quaintness, a vibrant music scene and a newly revamped downtown area with cool art galleries, chic boutiques and exciting new restaurants and breweries.

The city also offers affordable housing and lower property taxes, per Charlie, which are just a couple of reasons why retirees are heading to the city.

“Charleston is all about keeping your budget intact while offering small-town vibes and access to outdoor adventures,” he explained. “The median home price is just $196,633, and with taxes on Social Security benefits being phased out, it’s a financial win for retirees.

“This is the kind of place where your dollar goes further — so, you can splurge on a new fishing rod or that RV you’ve been eyeing.”

Fredericksburg, Texas

With a population of less than 12,000, Fredericksburg might be small in size, but it’s filled with reasons retirees are moving there.

“Wine, culture and no state income tax — Fredericksburg is where retirement dreams get a little fancy,” Charlie explained. “The median monthly housing cost is $1,254, making it affordable for those who want a bit of flair without breaking the bank.

“Texas Hill Country is the new ‘it’ spot for retirees, with Fredericksburg at the top of the list. Bonus: it’s the only place where you can tour vineyards and buy cowboy boots in the same afternoon.”

Maryville, Tennessee

Located between Knoxville and the western edge of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Maryville, Tennessee, is luring retirees in with its great perks.

“Maryville is where Southern charm meets smart financial planning,” Charlie said. “With no state income tax and a property tax rate of just 0.62%, it’s a no-brainer for retirees who want to stretch their savings.”



Maryville also has affordable housing, with the median home price at $374,066, well below the national median.

“It’s perfect for retirees who want peace, quiet, and a backyard that doubles as a postcard,” Charlie added.

Scottsdale, Arizona

With year-round sunny weather, stunning desert landscapes and high-quality living, Scottsdale was named the top place to retire, according to Niche.

“It’s not the cheapest option, with a median home price of around $824,868,” Charlie pointed out, “But retirees with the means to splurge love it for the endless golf courses, resort-style amenities and outdoor lifestyle.

“Arizona’s low state tax rates help soften the financial blow, and with [over] 300 days of sunshine a year, you might even forget about the cost.”

For retirees who want to pick up and live somewhere else while stretching their income without compromising their lifestyle, it can be done.

“These cities show that retirement is no longer just about settling down, it’s about leveling up,” said Charlie. “Whether my clients are looking for low taxes, a lower cost of living or just a place to enjoy their hobbies, there’s something here for everyone.”

