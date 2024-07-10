I’m a Bank Teller: 7 Reasons You Might Want To Close Your Checking Account

Because they don’t teach “how to bank” in most schools, it’s up to us to figure out how it all works. Luckily, GOBankingRates spoke with bank teller Rachael P. to get the scoop on all things banking — including how to manage your checking account. More specifically, how to know when you might want to close it.

Here are seven common reasons you might consider closing your checking account.

High Fees

“Some banks charge a ton of money just for having an account,” Rachael said. “That’s kinda ridiculous.”

Rachael shared that if you’re paying too much in monthly fees, which can run the gamut, it might be time to close your checking account. You can find places with free checking accounts pretty easily.

Poor Customer Service

If your bank doesn’t treat you well or help you solve problems quickly, it might be time for a change. “Literally 70% of my job is to be nice to customers,” Rachael said. “If your bank teller can’t manage that, definitely look around. You deserve better!”

Rachael said that good customer service is important for a positive banking experience — so if you’re not getting it, time to pack up your bags (er, checking account) and head elsewhere.

Inconvenient ATM and Branch Locations

“Banking should be easy,” Rachael said. “If there aren’t ATMs or branches near you, consider switching to a bank with more convenient locations. Easy!”

Before you decide on a bank for a new checking account, see what’s convenient to your location. It’s important to have easy access to your account. So if there aren’t branches around you — or easy to access ATMs — you should consider closing your account and switching to another, closer bank.

Low Interest Rates

“While most checking accounts don’t earn much interest, some do,” Rachael explained. “If you keep a lot of money in your account, look for an account that offers good interest rates.”

Rachael said that the easiest way to do this is by searching on reputable websites and also calling the banks themselves. “Shopping around can seriously save you, so put some time into it,” she said.

Outdated Online and Mobile Banking

“I worked in a bank with the worst app ever,” Rachael said. “And it was horrible for everyone involved!”

In today’s online world, good mobile banking is incredibly important. If your bank’s website or app is hard to use or missing helpful features that make it hard for you to access your checking account, you might want to close it and switch to a bank with better technology.

You’re Moving to a New Area

If you’re moving somewhere your current bank doesn’t have branches or ATMs, it might make sense to close your current account and switch to a local bank or a national bank in your new area.

“This … goes back to the earlier point about inconvenient branch locations,” Rachael said. “When you move, it’s the perfect time to evaluate if your bank is still the right one for you.”

Security Concerns

If you’re worried about the safety of your money or have experienced fraud, look into closing your account to protect your money. “This is probably the biggest one — your money’s security should always be a top priority,” Rachael said.

Before closing your account, remember to do these things.

Open a new account first.

Update any automatic payments or deposits.

Leave some money in the old account temporarily.

Get written confirmation when the account is closed.

Of course, closing an account and switching banks isn’t exactly a walk in the park, but if you’re not happy with your current checking account situation, it’s absolutely something you should do.

