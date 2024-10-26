I’m an Arizona Retiree: 5 Reasons I’m Voting for Harris

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, retirees across the country are weighing their options. For Sheila U., a 68-year-old retiree living in sunny Scottsdale, Arizona, the choice is clear. After careful consideration, she’s decided to cast her vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Here’s why this desert dweller is throwing her support behind Harris in the upcoming election.

‘She Seems Like a Real Person’

Sheila said she likes Harris’s down-to-earth demeanor. “You know, when I watch her on TV, I feel like I’m listening to a friend from high school,” Sheila said. “I like that she’s from a solid middle-class family and was raised by a single mom, like I was.”

Sheila also noted she values straightforward communication — and that Harris is good at that. “At my age, I don’t have time for grandstanding and people acting like goofballs. I like that Harris is an adult.”

Her Policies Align with Sheila’s Values

For Sheila, policy matters just as much as personality. “I’ve been following Harris’s career for a while now, and I have to say, I agree with a lot of what she stands for,” Sheila shared. “Her focus on healthcare and making sure that I have it is important to me. Also, I like her plans to expand on Social Security. These are the things I need to hear about.”

Sheila particularly appreciates Harris’s stance on affordable healthcare and prescription drugs. “Lowering the cost of my many — and I do mean, many! — medications is earning her my vote.”

Potential Growth for Social Security and Medicare

As a retiree, Sheila is naturally concerned about the future of Social Security and Medicare. “I don’t mean to keep harping on this, but it really matters,,” she said. “I feel like Harris really understands that. She’s talked about expanding Social Security benefits and strengthening Medicare. Things that, say it with me now, matter.”

Sheila believes that Harris’ proposals could make a real difference in the lives of retirees like herself, stating that “even a small increase in benefits” could make a big difference in her life.

Concerns About the Opposition

While Sheila clarified she prefers to focus on Harris and Harris alone, she is also voting against someone. “Look, I’ve been around long enough to spot a liar,” she said. “Trump just doesn’t deliver on his promises, that much is clear to me. He says one thing and does another. He doesn’t care about the working people. I don’t want a person like that in charge of the country I live in.”

Sheila is troubled by the legal issues surrounding Trump, as well. “The law applies to everyone — end of story.”

A Vision for the Future

At 68, Sheila isn’t just thinking about herself when she votes. “I’ve got three grandkids, you know,” she said. “I’m often thinking about the world they’re going to inherit. And honestly, I think Harris has a better vision for that future.”

In particular, Sheila likes that Harris is focused on issues like climate change and education. “I like that she’s not just thinking about the next four years, but the next forty. Leave the world a better place than you found it — that’s what I believe in.”

