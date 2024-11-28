News & Insights

Iluka Resources Announces Stability in Director Shareholdings

November 28, 2024 — 04:27 am EST

Iluka Resources Limited (AU:ILU) has released an update.

Iluka Resources Limited has reported no changes in the direct and indirect shareholding of its Managing Director, Thomas O’Leary, maintaining his holdings at over 1.2 million shares. The company also outlined the issuance of 236,744 Performance Rights under the 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan, as approved at the recent AGM. This stability in director shareholdings and new performance rights allocations may interest investors tracking executive incentives and shareholder value alignment.

For further insights into AU:ILU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

