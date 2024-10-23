News & Insights

Stocks

Iltani Resources Expands Drilling at Orient East

October 23, 2024 — 10:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Iltani Resources Ltd. (AU:ILT) has released an update.

Iltani Resources Ltd. has commenced drilling at the Orient Silver-Indium project in Northern Queensland, following the completion of its initial drill program at the Antimony Reward project. The company has already completed five drill holes at Orient East and dispatched samples to the lab, with results anticipated in four to six weeks. This initiative aims to further understand the high-grade mineralization potential at Orient East.

For further insights into AU:ILT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.