Iltani Resources Expands Drilling at Orient East

Iltani Resources Ltd. has commenced drilling at the Orient Silver-Indium project in Northern Queensland, following the completion of its initial drill program at the Antimony Reward project. The company has already completed five drill holes at Orient East and dispatched samples to the lab, with results anticipated in four to six weeks. This initiative aims to further understand the high-grade mineralization potential at Orient East.

