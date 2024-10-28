Iltani Resources Boosts Exploration with New Findings

Iltani Resources Ltd. (AU:ILT) has released an update.

Iltani Resources Ltd. has reported significant progress in its exploration activities, particularly at the Orient West and Antimony Reward projects in Northern Queensland. The company has identified high-grade silver-indium and antimony mineralization, bolstering the potential of these sites, and raised $2.1 million to support further drilling efforts. Additionally, Iltani secured a new copper exploration license in Tasmania, enhancing its prospects in the critical minerals market.

For further insights into AU:ILT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.