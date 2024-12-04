News & Insights

Stocks

Iltani Resources Advances Exploration at Orient Project

December 04, 2024 — 09:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Iltani Resources Ltd. (AU:ILT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Iltani Resources Ltd. has completed 33 drill holes at its Orient Silver-Indium Project in Northern Queensland, signaling progress in their exploration efforts. With over 2,000 samples submitted for analysis, initial assay results are expected soon, which will aid in estimating the Orient East Exploration Target. The company plans to resume drilling after the wet season to further explore the Orient West prospects.

For further insights into AU:ILT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.