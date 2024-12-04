Iltani Resources Advances Exploration at Orient Project

Iltani Resources Ltd. (AU:ILT) has released an update.

Iltani Resources Ltd. has completed 33 drill holes at its Orient Silver-Indium Project in Northern Queensland, signaling progress in their exploration efforts. With over 2,000 samples submitted for analysis, initial assay results are expected soon, which will aid in estimating the Orient East Exploration Target. The company plans to resume drilling after the wet season to further explore the Orient West prospects.

