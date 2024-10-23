News & Insights

ikeGPS Reports Strong Growth in 1H FY25 Results

October 23, 2024 — 04:43 pm EDT

ikeGPS Group Ltd (AU:IKE) has released an update.

ikeGPS Group Ltd has reported robust growth in its 1H FY25 financial performance, with notable increases in subscription revenue and contract wins. The company recorded a 34% rise in annualized subscription revenue and secured approximately NZ$33 million in contracts, bolstered by strong customer retention and a promising sales pipeline. With strategic expansion in the North American market, ikeGPS anticipates continued growth backed by increased adoption of its IKE PoleForeman product among major electric utilities.

