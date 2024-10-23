ikeGPS Reports Strong Growth in 1H FY25 Results

ikeGPS Group Ltd (AU:IKE) has released an update.

ikeGPS Group Ltd has reported robust growth in its 1H FY25 financial performance, with notable increases in subscription revenue and contract wins. The company recorded a 34% rise in annualized subscription revenue and secured approximately NZ$33 million in contracts, bolstered by strong customer retention and a promising sales pipeline. With strategic expansion in the North American market, ikeGPS anticipates continued growth backed by increased adoption of its IKE PoleForeman product among major electric utilities.

For further insights into AU:IKE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.