ikeGPS Group Ltd, known as the Pole OS Company, has provided a performance update for the first half of FY25. While the update includes forward-looking statements about the company and its operating environment, these are subject to uncertainties and may not accurately predict future results. Investors should consider this information in conjunction with the company’s audited FY24 results and other recent disclosures.

