IHS Holding Plans Strategic Debt Restructuring and Fundraising

IHS Holding (IHS) has released an update.

IHS Holding Limited is exploring a dual-tranche Senior Notes offering to raise funds, with an anticipated total principal amount up to $170 million from key investors. The company is also initiating a tender offer to buy back up to $725 million of existing Senior Notes, using proceeds from the new issuance to manage debts and other corporate expenses. This strategic financial maneuver aims to optimize IHS’s capital structure and support its operations in emerging markets.

