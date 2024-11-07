News & Insights

IHH Healthcare Sees Shift in Major Shareholder’s Interest

November 07, 2024 — 04:45 am EST

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has reported a change in its substantial shareholder’s interest as the Employees Provident Fund Board acquired and disposed of shares, resulting in a total holding of 882,004,212 shares, representing a 10.01% direct interest. This activity reflects strategic repositioning by one of Malaysia’s key institutional investors, signaling potential market movements for IHH’s stocks. Investors in the financial market may want to monitor these changes closely for further developments.

