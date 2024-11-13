News & Insights

IHH Healthcare Sees Shareholder Reshuffle by EPF

November 13, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Berhad has seen changes in its substantial shareholder structure, as the Employees Provident Fund Board disposed of 928,200 shares and acquired 173,000 shares on November 8, 2024. This activity reflects a strategic reshuffling that results in a total of 892,142,012 shares held directly by the fund, maintaining a 10.125% stake in the company. Such movements indicate the ongoing adjustments in shareholder interests, which could impact IHH’s stock performance in the market.

