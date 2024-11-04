IHH Healthcare Completes Island Hospital Acquisition

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has successfully completed the acquisition of Island Hospital Sdn Bhd through its subsidiary, Pantai Holdings Sdn Bhd. The acquisition was finalized on November 4, 2024, and was fully funded through external borrowings. This strategic move will see Island Hospital and its subsidiaries integrated into IHH’s operations.

For further insights into IHHHF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.