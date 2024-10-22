IFPI supports AI Training Statement on unlicensed use of creative works

IFPI, representing the recording industry worldwide, has announced its support for the following AI Training Statement: The unlicensed use of creative works for training generative AI is a major, unjust threat to the livelihoods of the people behind those works, and must not be permitted. IFPI is among over 10,500 initial signatories of the statement, joining a broad range of creative industries and creator rights organisations as well as multi-platinum selling musicians, Nobel-winning authors, Academy Award-winning actors and Oscar-winning composers. These include Geoff Barrow from Portishead, Thom Yorke from Radiohead Bjorn Ulvaeus from ABBA , Julianne Moore, Kevin Bacon, Sir Ian Rankin, Malorie Blackman, William Boyd, Tracy Chevalier, Sir Kazuo Ishiguro, Kate Mosse, Max Richter and Sir John Rutter.Further information about the statement, and the full list of signatories available….Publicly traded companies that may be impacted include: Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL, GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)..

