If You Invested $1000 in Booz Allen Hamilton a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BAH for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Booz Allen Hamilton's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Booz Allen Hamilton's main business drivers.

McLean, VA-based Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a provider of management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, as well as cyber expertise to the United States and international governments, corporations plus not-for-profit organizations.

The company serves a diverse base of federal government clients, helping them to tackle complex challenges such as protecting soldiers in combat and supporting their families, keeping national infrastructure secure, advancing cyber capabilities, enabling and enhancing digital services, transforming the healthcare system and improving governmental efficiency.

Booz Allen has commercial clients from across various industries including aerospace, health and life sciences, energy, financial services, and transportation.

Booz Allen was founded by Edwin Booz, one of the pioneers of management consulting, in 1914. The company started serving the U.S. government by advising the Secretary of the Navy in preparation for World War II. With changing needs of clients in terms of both nature and complexity, the company expanded beyond its management consulting foundation to develop deep expertise in the analytics, engineering, digital solutions and cyber segments.

Booz Allen currently has five service offerings, namely Consulting, Analytics, Digital Solutions, Engineering and cyber.

Consulting solutions are used in the domains of business strategies, human capital and operations.Analytics services are focused on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, data science and automation plus the emerging areas of artificial intelligence and deep learning.Digital Solutions combines modern system development techniques with cloud platforms and machine learning to provide powerful solutions to clients.

Engineering delivers an array of engineering services and solutions to complex systems like the Launch and Test Range System (LTRS) for the U.S. Air Force Space Command or the Flush Air Data Systems (FADS) for NASA.

Cyber provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection and cost effectiveness.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Booz Allen Hamilton, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in October 2014 would be worth $7,104.66, or a gain of 610.47%, as of October 29, 2024, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 193.37% and gold's return of 114.50% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for BAH.

Booz Allen offers a solid investment option for those seeking stability, as the business is driven by long-term government contracts, and a strong reputation in defense and cybersecurity. The company’s focus on operational efficiency, and investments in AI and cybersecurity have positioned it for sustainable growth. Shareholder returns are its priority, supported by a healthy balance sheet. Partly due to these positives, the stock has gained 56.5% in the past year. However, slower growth may deter momentum investors. The competitive landscape and rising costs also present challenges, impacting profitability. For investors seeking reliable, long-term returns, Booz Allen remains attractive. However, those looking for fast-moving stock growth may find it less compelling. Overall, we have a Neutral recommendation for the stock.

The stock is up 14.28% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 2 higher, for fiscal 2024. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

