IDNTT SA Enters Gaming Market with Fortnite Project

IDNTT SA has announced the launch of its first video game project, “L’ISOLA DEI PAGURI by CICCIOGAMER89,” on Fortnite, marking a significant step into the gaming market. This initiative, spearheaded by the company’s subsidiary IDNTT+, aims to leverage the popularity of content creator CICCIOGAMER89 to engage Fortnite’s extensive user base through innovative game designs and sponsorship opportunities. The project underscores IDNTT’s strategy to harness talent and community engagement to create new business avenues in the B2C and B2B2C sectors.

