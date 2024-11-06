News & Insights

Stocks

IDNTT SA Enters Gaming Market with Fortnite Project

November 06, 2024 — 03:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IDNTT SA (IT:IDNTT) has released an update.

IDNTT SA has announced the launch of its first video game project, “L’ISOLA DEI PAGURI by CICCIOGAMER89,” on Fortnite, marking a significant step into the gaming market. This initiative, spearheaded by the company’s subsidiary IDNTT+, aims to leverage the popularity of content creator CICCIOGAMER89 to engage Fortnite’s extensive user base through innovative game designs and sponsorship opportunities. The project underscores IDNTT’s strategy to harness talent and community engagement to create new business avenues in the B2C and B2B2C sectors.

For further insights into IT:IDNTT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.