IDEXX Laboratories Announces CFO Transition Plan

IDEXX Laboratories has announced the retirement of CFO Brian McKeon, effective June 2025, with Andrew Emerson set to take over the role in March 2025. Emerson, with extensive experience in finance, has been with IDEXX since 2015 and is expected to drive the next phase of growth and profitability. This transition is part of IDEXX’s strategic plan to continue expanding its market presence and delivering long-term value to shareholders.

