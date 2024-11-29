IDEX Biometrics Launches Subsequent Offering to Boost Investment

IDEX Biometrics (IDXAD) has released an update.

IDEX Biometrics ASA is conducting a Subsequent Offering of up to 140 million new shares at a price of NOK 0.15 per share, ending today at 16:30 CET. This move aims to provide equal investment opportunities for those not involved in the private placement earlier this year. Shareholders who participate will also receive warrants for additional shares at the same price, enhancing their investment potential.

