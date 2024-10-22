Identitii Ltd. Announces Board Transition with Director Retirement

Identitii Ltd. (AU:ID8) has released an update.

Identitii Ltd. announces the upcoming retirement of Rhyll Gardner as Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee, effective after the Annual General Meeting in November. Her departure marks a planned transition for the board, praised by Chair Tim Phillipps for her contributions to shareholder value and governance. This change signals a strategic shift in Identitii’s leadership as it continues to advance its mission in digital payment data solutions.

