Idemitsu Kosan to Merge with RS Renewables

Idemitsu Kosan Co (JP:5019) has released an update.

Idemitsu Kosan Co. has announced an absorption-type merger with its wholly owned subsidiary, RS Renewables, set to take effect on April 1, 2025. This strategic move aims to consolidate operations to boost productivity in Idemitsu’s power and renewable energy sectors. The merger, being a simple form involving a wholly owned entity, will not require shareholder approval.

