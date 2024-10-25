News & Insights

Icon plc Strengthens Investor Confidence with Secured Notes

October 25, 2024 — 09:31 am EDT

Icon (ICLR) has released an update.

Icon plc’s subsidiaries are providing guarantees for its Senior Secured Notes, which are due in 2027, 2029, and 2034, with interest rates ranging from 5.809% to 6.000%. These notes are backed by the equity securities of various subsidiary companies located in Ireland, Luxembourg, and the United States, ensuring strong financial backing and stability for investors. This strategic move underscores Icon’s commitment to maintaining robust financial structures and enhancing investor confidence.

