ICICI Bank Appoints Punit Sood as Independent Director

Icici Bank (IBN) has released an update.
ICICI Bank has successfully passed a special resolution to appoint Mr. Punit Sood as an Independent Director, effective October 1, 2024. This decision was approved by an overwhelming majority of shareholders, reflecting strong investor confidence. Such appointments are crucial for strategic guidance and governance in the financial sector.
