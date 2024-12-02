ICICI Bank Appoints Punit Sood as Independent Director

Icici Bank (IBN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ICICI Bank has successfully passed a special resolution to appoint Mr. Punit Sood as an Independent Director, effective October 1, 2024. This decision was approved by an overwhelming majority of shareholders, reflecting strong investor confidence. Such appointments are crucial for strategic guidance and governance in the financial sector.

For further insights into IBN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.