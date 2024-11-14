Ichigo Hotel REIT Boosts Earnings Forecast Amid Strategic Moves

Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corp. (JP:3463) has released an update.

Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation has revised its earnings forecast for the July 2025 fiscal period upwards, driven by strategic hotel acquisitions and a significant gain from the sale of a hotel asset. The new forecast shows an increase in operating revenue by 13.8% and net income by 30.3%, reflecting the company’s commitment to growth. This move indicates Ichigo Hotel’s strategic positioning in the market to leverage better financial outcomes.

