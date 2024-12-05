ICG Enterprise Trust Enhances Capital Strategy with Share Buyback

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC GBP (GB:ICGT) has released an update.
ICG Enterprise Trust has repurchased 15,000 of its own shares at an average price of 1308 pence per share, adding them to its treasury stock. This strategic move aligns with the authority granted by shareholders to buy back up to 14.99% of its shares, aiming to optimize its capital structure without exceeding the net asset value. Such actions reflect the company’s proactive approach in response to market conditions, utilizing Numis Securities as their broker.
