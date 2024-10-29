Icelandic Salmon’s License Revoked Due to Risk Concerns

Icelandic Salmon AS (DE:I6X) has released an update.

Icelandic Salmon’s license for farming sterile salmon in Ísafjarðardjúp has been revoked due to inadequate risk assessment by MAST, although this does not impact current operations or guidance for fertile salmon production. The company plans to collaborate with authorities to address the issue and potentially regain the license.

