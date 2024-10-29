Icarus Capital Aims to Acquire Yuk Yuk’s

Icarus Capital Corp. (TSE:ICRS) has released an update.

Icarus Capital Corp is set to acquire full ownership of Yuk Yuk’s and Funny Business Production Inc., aiming to enhance its portfolio with this iconic Canadian comedy brand. The acquisition details are still under negotiation, with a focus on cash consideration and possible share issuance, pending necessary approvals.

