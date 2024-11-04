iCandy Interactive Takes Legal Action Over Financial Misconduct

iCandy Interactive Ltd (AU:ICI) has released an update.

iCandy Interactive Ltd has initiated legal proceedings against former executives of its Malaysian subsidiary, Lemon Sky Animation, for financial misconduct involving RM1.5 million. This action reflects iCandy’s commitment to safeguarding shareholder interests while maintaining service standards at Lemon Sky. The company continues to assure stakeholders of its confidence in Lemon Sky’s future prospects.

