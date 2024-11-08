Icahn Enterprises L.P. Reports Q3 2024 Results

Icahn Enterprises LP ( (IEP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Icahn Enterprises LP presented to its investors.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a diversified holding company operating in multiple sectors including investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharmaceuticals.

The company recently released its third-quarter financial results for 2024, highlighting both challenges and opportunities ahead. Chairman Carl C. Icahn emphasized the company’s strategy to capitalize on undervalued market opportunities, supported by a substantial liquidity reserve.

Key financial results include a net income of $22 million for the third quarter, a significant improvement over the same period last year, despite a dip in revenues from $3.0 billion to $2.8 billion. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a decrease from $243 million to $183 million compared to the previous year. The indicative net asset value dropped to approximately $3.6 billion, driven by declines in several business segments.

The company has announced a reduction in its quarterly distribution to $0.50 per depositary unit, reflecting a strategic move to maintain liquidity for future investments. This decision, alongside leadership changes in the automotive services segment, is aimed at positioning Icahn Enterprises for future growth and increased returns to unitholders.

Looking ahead, Icahn Enterprises remains committed to leveraging its diverse portfolio to capture market opportunities and enhance shareholder value, although the management acknowledges the inherent risks and uncertainties in the current economic climate.

