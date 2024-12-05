News & Insights

Stocks

IC Capitalight Reports New Exploration Results

December 05, 2024 — 09:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Defence Therapeutics (TSE:DTC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

IC Capitalight Corp. has announced its third tranche of exploration results for 2024, focusing on a copper anomaly in northern Quebec. The company has expanded its property to cover 1010 claims across 496 square kilometers. This exploration effort could present significant opportunities for investors interested in resource exploration.

For further insights into TSE:DTC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DTCFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.