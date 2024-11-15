News & Insights

Ibstock Sees Stake Increase by Perpetual Limited

November 15, 2024 — 09:02 am EST

Ibstock (GB:IBST) has released an update.

Ibstock PLC has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure, as Perpetual Limited, based in Sydney, Australia, has increased its voting rights stake in the company to 5.049%, surpassing the previous threshold of 4.978%. This acquisition of voting rights reflects a strategic move by Perpetual Limited, which is part of a chain of controlled undertakings including Pendal Group Limited and J O Hambro Capital Management, all holding equal voting rights percentages. Investors in the financial markets may find this shift noteworthy as it could signal potential changes in Ibstock’s governance or strategic direction.

