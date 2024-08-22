News & Insights

Ibotta To Repurchase Up To $100 Mln Of Class A Common Stock

August 22, 2024 — 11:26 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Ibotta Inc. (IBTA), the leading technology company providing digital promotions and performance marketing solutions, announced that its Board approved a share repurchase program, with authorization to purchase up to an aggregate of $100 million of the Company's Class A common stock. The Share Repurchase Program has no expiration date.

The company noted that it may also, from time to time, enter into Rule 10b5-1 plans to facilitate repurchases of shares of its Class A common stock under this authorization.

RTTNews
