IBM reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.30, consensus $2.23

Reports Q3 revenue $15B, consensus $15.07B. “Our investments are paying off in Software as we’ve repositioned our portfolio in recent years. In the third quarter, Software delivered broad-based growth and now represents nearly 45 percent of our total revenue. Our ongoing focus on product mix, coupled with our productivity initiatives enables us to continue to drive operating leverage in our underlying profit performance,” said James Kavanaugh, IBM (IBM) senior vice president and chief financial officer. “With our strong cash generation, we are well-positioned to continue investing for growth while returning value to shareholders through dividends.”

